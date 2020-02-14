Person evaluated at Chula Vista hospital for possible coronavirus discharged under county supervision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A person under evaluation for possible coronavirus in the South Bay has been discharged under county health supervision, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5.

The patient under evaluation at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center was discharged Wednesday evening. The release was under supervision of officials from San Diego County Health and Human Services.

The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported the possible case Wednesday night. A Sharp HealthCare official confirmed the details to FOX 5.

FOX 5 has reached out to the county health officials for more information about the person’s status.

Two people who were under quarantine at Marine Corps Station Miramar have been confirmed to have coronavirus. Both patients are in isolation at UC San Diego Health. A third patient was under observation due to symptoms of the virus, according to hospital officials.