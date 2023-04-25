Authorities are responding to a man who has climbed atop the KTLA5 radio tower in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of the incident around 6:32 p.m. on 5800 West Sunset Boulevard.

The man is sitting about 30 feet up the tower on the KTLA marquee while he holding a sign that reads, “Free Billie Eilish.”

At one point, he was seen playing an electric guitar. Officials are calling the man a “protestor” but it’s unclear what exactly he is protesting. The handwritten sign has another message written on the back, but its contents are also unclear.

A large inflatable airbag is positioned below the tower as crews work to remove the mansafely. At this time, he appears to be refusing to cooperate or come down.

Los Angeles police are in communication with the climber at this time. Crowds of bystanders gathered across the street to watch the standoff unfold.

Both east and westbound lanes of Sunset Boulevard are shut down, creating major traffic jams for drivers in the area.

Sky5 is overhead.