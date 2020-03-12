Pendleton Marine killed in accident in United Arab Emirates

SAN DIEGO — A Marine from Camp Pendleton was killed Tuesday in a tactical vehicle accident in the United Arab Emirates, the Marine Corps said Wednesday in a statement.

Cpt. Eloiza Zavala, 20, of Sacramento, died in a road accident involving a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement, commonly called a seven-ton truck. Zavala was a motor vehicle operator serving with Combat Logistics Battalion 13 at Native Fury 20. Medical first responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Zavala deployed from Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logisitcs Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force. She was assigned to Camp Pendleton in December 2018 after graduating from Motor Transportation School at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. She was awarded a National Defense Service Medal and a Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Two Marine lance corporals were injured in the accident.

“This is a tragic accident, and we are praying for the loved ones of our lost and injured Marines,” said Brig. Gen. Roberta L. Shea, commanding general of 1st Marine Logistics Group. “Our priority is assisting in medical recovery efforts and to provide comfort and assistance to their families, friends, and comrades during this trying time.”