Pendleton Marine convicted in DUI crash that killed father of 2

Christopher Williams, a member of the Security-EMT unit at Pauma Casino, was killed by a wrong-way drunk driver on SR-76. (Photo: Williams family via Oceanside POA)

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A Camp Pendleton Marine who drove drunk and caused a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist on a rural Bonsall-area road on New Year’s Day 2019 was convicted Thursday of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury, but the panel was unable to reach a consensus on a second-degree murder charge.

Adam Daniel Barooshian, 26, was found guilty following a day of deliberations for the predawn Jan. 1 crash that killed 29-year-old Christopher Williams of Oceanside. He’s set to return to court April 21 for a hearing to see if he’ll be retried on the murder charge.

According to prosecutors, Barooshian was speeding eastbound on the westbound side of state Route 76 near Via Monserate shortly before 4 a.m. when his Lexus IS 300 hit Williams, who died at the scene.

Williams — the father of two sons, ages 8 and 5 — was on his way home from his job as a security guard and emergency medical technician at Pauma Casino, according to the Oceanside Police Officers’ Association.

Medics took Barooshian to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of superficial injuries.

His blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.18%, more than twice the legal limit for driving, according to Deputy District Attorney David Uyar.

About six hours after the deadly wreck, the Massachusetts native was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and murder.