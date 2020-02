LA MESA, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a freeway on foot near La Mesa Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The pedestrian was trying to cross lanes along westbound state Route 94 east of College Avenue when they were fatally hit by a vehicle around 9 p.m.

Authorities were investigating to determine why the pedestrian was attempting to cross the freeway on foot.

Check back for updates to this developing story.