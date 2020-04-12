Pedestrian hit, injured by driver in Otay Mesa West

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man hit by a motorist in Otay Mesa West is expected to survive his injuries, a police officer said Sunday.

A 19-year-old man was driving his 2001 Mercedes-Benz C240 northbound in the 3000 block of Beyer Boulevard when he struck the pedestrian in the No. 1 lane who was walking southbound, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The 69-year-old pedestrian, who suffered open fractures to his left tibia, fibula and other injuries, was transported to an area hospital. The crash occurred a little before 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Heims said.

The driver was not injured. Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.