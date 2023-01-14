SAN DIEGO — A homeless man who was fatally struck by a vehicle near Mission Bay on Dec. 30 has been identified by authorities.

Martin Roma, 61, was hit while walking across the street within the 1200 block of Tecolote Road.

Responding paramedics transported Roma to the Sharp Memorial Hospital and he was admitted to the facility. According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, his level of health continued to decline until he was pronounced deceased.

The cause of his death was noted as multiple blunt force injuries. Officials also noted hypertensive cardiovascular disease with heart failure as a contributing factor.