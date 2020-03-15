Pechanga, San Manuel casinos to close until April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Pechanga Resort Casino and San Manuel Casino said Saturday they will both close temporarily in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two Southern California casinos announced the closures as parks, businesses and other community attractions shut down in a widespread effort to prevent further spread of the virus.

Pechanga's closure begins at noon on Monday and will last through the end of March, leaders with the Pechanga Indian Reservation said.

"As a Tribal Government and major employer of thousands of people, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Pechanga Resort Casino for the health and safety of our Team Members, Tribal Members, and guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tribal Chairman Mark Macarro said. “No matter what, the Pechanga family will rise to this challenge together with the strength, compassion, determination, and resilience that our ancestors instilled in us.”

The closure at San Manuel begins Sunday at 5 p.m. and is also expected to last through the end of March.

"The health and safety of our guests, team members, and Tribal Citizens is our highest priority," the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians' Business Committee said. "In consultation with the State of California and in consideration of the Governor’s guidance on large gatherings, we feel this is the best course of action for our community."

Team members at Pechanga and San Manuel will continue to receive their base pay and benefits through the duration of the closure, the casinos said Saturday.