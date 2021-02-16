Passenger dies at hospital after South Bay crash

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) – A passenger died following a solo vehicle crash on a National City roadway, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Monday on East Plaza Boulevard near the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 805, National City police Sgt. Aaron DePascale said.

The vehicle’s driver and at least two passengers were injured, DePascale said. It was not immediately clear how many passengers were in the vehicle.

“The injuries were initially thought to be non-life threatening; however, during treatment at a hospital, one of the passengers experienced a decline in health and was later pronounced dead,” the sergeant said in a statement.

No details about the victims or the driver were immediately available.

The circumstances leading to the crash were under investigation.

