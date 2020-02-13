Palomar College board OKs resignation agreement with superintendent

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The Governing Board of the Palomar Community College District approved an agreement with Superintendent/President Joi Lin Blake under which she resigned, effective June 30, it was announced Wednesday.

No details on the resignation agreement, which was approved Tuesday, were made public.

Jack Kahn, who has served as acting superintendent and president since Blake was put on paid administrative leave Dec. 17, is continuing in that role, according to a four-sentence statement issued late Wednesday afternoon.

It was unclear whether Kahn, vice president of instruction and assistant superintendent, would be named Blake’s permanent successor.

Blake’s tenure leading the district hit turbulence as a large swath of the Palomar College faculty cast a “no confidence” vote in her leadership last fall. According to the Palomar College Faculty Senate, 75% of faculty members participated in the November vote and 92% of those voted “no confidence” in her ability to maintain a fiscally responsible budget.

She told the Voice of San Diego that previous ways of doing things had brought the college to the brink of insolvency.

The district’s dire financial straits were outlined in November by the state’s Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team, which found that the district is at a high risk of financial insolvency and cannot mitigate that risk through increased enrollment and similar revenue increases. The district could also be forced to borrow at least $6.5 million in the next two years to remain solvent, according to the FCMAT’s report.

The district indicated then it was mulling how to address the report’s recommendations, which include more efficient budget development, comprehensive internal auditing and a review of the management structure.