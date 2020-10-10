Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopens after virus shutdown

A few of a tramcar along the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Photo courtesy: pstramway.com

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — The popular Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has reopened after a long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first car began its 2½-mile ascent high into the San Jacinto Mountains Friday morning. The attraction was shut down in mid-March as part of the restrictions intended to slow the spread of the virus. Each of the rotating cars can carry 80 passengers but the under the reopening rules capacity will be limited to 12 passengers.

Masks are required and the tram car windows will remain open. The cars will be cleaned between each trip.

The tramway has been offering spectacular view of the mountains and desert since 1963.