Pair of thieves robs massage parlor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pair of thieves robbed a Kearny Mesa massage parlor Tuesday.

The robbery at AART Massage Spa, 8028 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., was reported shortly after 2 p.m., according to San Diego police.

During the crime, one of the bandits knocked down an employee, Officer Dino Delimitros said. The pair then left the business with an undisclosed amount of stolen cash or property and fled the area in a silver BMW sedan.

“The loss was not disclosed, and the employee was not injured,” Delimitros said.

The thieves were described as tall men who appeared to be in their late 20s to early 30s.