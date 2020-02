POWAY, Calif. — Two men robbed a doughnut shop in Poway Monday night, authorities said.

The robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. at Winchell’s Donuts near the intersection of Poway and Pomerado roads, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. At least one of the thieves was armed with a gun.

The store was open at the time of the robbery, but it was not known whether any customers were inside.

No description of the thieves was immediately available.

No injuries were reported.