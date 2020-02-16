Over 160 weapons dropped off at gun buyback

HAMDEN, CT — Mayor Curt Leng said over 160 weapons were dropped off at the first Hamden gun buyback on Saturday.

The buyback was held to put a dent in gun violence and to promote safe gun storage.

Anyone who brought an unwanted or unsecured gun was given a gift card for helping to keep guns from falling into the wrong hands, according to Police.

Police said the person dropping off the gun would not be charged with illegal possession.

A limited supply of free gun locks and car safes were available for people with valid pistol permits.

American Express, Stop & Shop, and Amazon gift cards were given for the following guns:

$25 – single and double-shot (Derringer style) handguns $50 – rifles and shotguns $100 – pistols and revolvers $200 assault weapons “The Gun Buyback is a major prevention effort to help keep our community safe,” said Mayor Curt Leng. “It will allow for the anonymous and safe disposal of potentially dangerous firearms before they become part of an unexpected tragedy.”

Click here to make a tax deductible donation to the Yale New Haven Hospital Injury and Violence Program.