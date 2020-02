SAN DIEGO — More than 6,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Thursday evening in several communities within the city of San Diego.

According to SDG&E’s outage map, thousands were affected in Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa, Tierrasanta, University Heights, North Park and Normal Heights.

The outage was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. The cause of the outage was not yet known.

Power was estimated to be restored by 12:30 a.m. Friday.