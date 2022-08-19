SAN DIEGO — Three orphaned bear cubs at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center have officially passed their health exams after a month of rehabilitation, representatives announced Friday.

The clean bill of health comes two weeks after the bears were first anesthetized for their first physical exam, which included blood work, radiographs and teeth checks.

All three of the orphaned cubs were discovered in the San Bernadino Mountains and the Lake Arrowhead area by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Two of the cubs rescued are 6 months old and were orphaned when their mother was killed by a civilian after she attempted to break into a cabin in Valley of the Falls. The third cub, found near Lake Arrowhead, is believed to have been orphaned after his mother was hit by a car.

“The single female cub, who is actually much bigger than the two siblings, was rather shy and quiet in the beginning,” said Dr. Jon Enyart, senior director of Project Wildlife. “It took some time for the brother and sister to invite her into their family, but now they do everything together.”

Despite their traumatic beginnings, representatives from the Ramona Wildlife Center say the three cubs have adapted well and are now enjoying their new fully outdoor enclosure, which gives them the opportunity to run around and acclimate to the weather.

“It is so important that these bears do not get comfortable around humans and associate us people with food,” said Andy Blue, campus director of San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. “

Each year, the San Diego Humane Society cares for more than 13,000 animals in need, providing basic needs and services to animals ranging from small birds to bobcats.

