Organization cancels San Diego summit over coronavirus concerns

SAN DIEGO — Citing concerns about coronavirus, an organization on Friday canceled its annual summit scheduled to be held in San Diego during the first week in March.

YPO, or Young Presidents’ Organization, is a global leadership community made up of chief executives across 130 countries, according to its website. The organization’s annual leadership summit, YPO Edge, was scheduled to take place March 5 and 6 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. 2,600 members from 80 countries were expected to attend.

“Today, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our 2020 YPO EDGE thought leadership summit, which was scheduled to take place 5-6 March in San Diego, California, USA,” YPO CEO Scott Mordell wrote in a statement posted on the organization’s website.

“The immediate health and safety of our members and their families, management associates and everyone in and around the YPO community is always our highest priority. We were expecting 2,600-member chief executives representing 80 countries to attend. With global concerns around coronavirus (COVID-19) rising, we thought it best at this time to cancel our event out of an abundance of caution. Our members will be receiving a full refund of their event fees as a result of this decision.

“We want to thank our members, their families, management associates as well as EDGE speakers, sponsors and vendors for their support of this event and our organization. We want to also extend our gratitude to the Manchester Grand Hyatt and the city of San Diego for their hospitality and understanding.”