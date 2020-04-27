Online memorial held for Poway synagogue shooting victim

POWAY, Calif. – The Chabad of Poway held an online memorial Sunday to honor the victim of the deadly mass shooting one year ago Monday.

Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, was killed and three others were injured, including Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein who lost a finger in the attack on April 27, 2019.

Some of the speakers at the memorial included rabbis from the Chabad as well as Lori’s husband, Dr. Howard Kaye.

“Of course we miss her quite a lot,” said Dr. Kaye. “It’s been a difficult year and there are also many family members, friends and community members who miss her very much and are very hurt my this.”

Lori Gilbert Kaye, has been described by Rabbi Goldstein, as one of Chabad of Poway’s “pioneers.” She was a former bank employee who helped get the congregation a loan to build its house of worship in northern San Diego County.

Kaye was shot while at the temple with her husband and daughter to honor her deceased mother, according to Rabbi Goldstein.

After the shooter’s gun jammed, he was chased out of the building by a Border Patrol agent who is a member of the congregation. The suspect, 20-year-old John T. Earnest of Rancho Penasquitos, fled in a vehicle but was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Another worshipper, 34-year-old Almog Peretz, suffered a gunshot wound while shepherding children to safety, including his 8-year-old niece, Noya Dahan, who was hit by shrapnel.

Earnest is charged with murder, attempted murder, arson and hate crime allegations for the shooting at Chabad of Poway and the March 24 blaze at the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque, also known as the Islamic Center of Escondido.. His trial is scheduled for June 2.



