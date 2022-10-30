An ambulance races to respond to the scene of an emergency. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — A 29-year-old man was shot outside of the 7-Eleven at 4350 University Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer R. Heims.

Before the shooting, the victim and a male suspect got into a verbal argument that turned into a fight, according to police. The suspect briefly left the area and then returned and shot the victim in the upper thigh.

The injured victim ran into the 7-Eleven and the suspect fled the scene, Officer Heims said. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Authorities described the suspect as a Native American male, around 5’10, 200 lbs. with straight dark brown hair and clean shaven. He is believed to be between the age of 35 and 39.

The suspect was reportedly driving a newer black 4 door sedan with tinted windows.

The San Diego Police Mid City Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.