Officials net arrests, drugs and guns in operation against powerful cartel

SAN DIEGO — Officials announced the success of a major operation against a powerful drug cartel in a news conference Wednesday, showing off a significant quantity of drugs seized in San Diego County.

“Project Python” was a DEA operation that worked with local partners to “strike at the heart” of Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, often referred to as “CJNG,” one of the most powerful and dangerous cartels in Mexico, officials said.

It is run by the “ruthless” and “brutal” Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” a DEA spokesperson said.

The operation netted over 100 arrests, hundreds of pounds of drugs and the seizure of many weapons, authorities said. That included a significant quantity of methamphetamine recently seized in San Diego County as part of the investigation. Officials also said the cartel had active portions of its operation stationed in San Diego, though they declined to get into specifics about how many members might be in the area, citing ongoing investigations.

Officials from the DEA, U.S. Attorney’s Office, San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, San Diego Sheriff’s Department and San Diego Police Department were all in attendance for the news conference announcing the busts, which began at 11:30 a.m. and was still underway around noon.

