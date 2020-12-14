EL CAJON (CNS) – An El Cajon police officer was badly injured Monday morning after being dragged by a SUV when he tried to prevent the driver from speeding off.

The chain of events leading to the injury began shortly after 8:30 a.m when patrol officers went to the 100 block of West Washington Avenue near Avocado Avenue to check a report of a vehicle blocking the roadway. The officers found a Black 2019 Volkswagen SUV partially blocking to road with the driver and a passenger asleep inside, investigators said.

When the officer woke the driver, he gave them identification for someone else, so they began investigating. The SUV driver suddenly started the car and put it in gear. One of the officers tried to stop the SUV from driving off and ended up being dragged down the street until he was hit by another vehicle and thrown into the roadway, investigators said.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

The black SUV, which had been rented in San Diego, continued driving. Police found it abandoned a short distance away. The driver and his passenger remained at large Monday afternoon.

Police described the driver as a Latino man in his 30s or 40s with a shaved head with no facial hair. The passenger was a Latina in her teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information about the driver or passenger involved in the incident was asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 610-579-3311, or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or online at the Crime Stoppers website. Contact can remain anonymous.