OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Three units were damaged in a residential condo fire in Oceanside on Sunday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a news release.

Oceanside firefighters, along with units from Vista and Carlsbad, arrived at 545 Lands End Way #196 shortly before 12:20 p.m., just minutes after the initial dispatch.

Fire officials said heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from a second story balcony. Firefighters went into the structure to search for any potential victims and to control the blaze.

An outside crew assisted with water supply and cut holes on the roof of the structure to allow toxic gases to escape while also giving visibility to the interior crew, fire officials explained.

The fire was contained in the unit in which it started about 25 minutes into the incident, according to the Oceanside Fire Department. Additionally, one adjoining unit suffered extreme smoke damage and a unit below had major water damage from water applied to extinguish the fire.

The resident of the unit that caught fire said he was alerted by a smoke detector, which prompted him to evacuate.

Fire officials said no residents or firefighters were injured in the incident.