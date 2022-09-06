OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The Oceanside Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing child.

12-year-old Kimberly Backhaus was reported missing Tuesday evening and was last seen near Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School (1290 Ivey Ranch Road) around 5 p.m., according to a release from the Oceanside Police Department. Kimberly has not been seen or heard from since.

Kimberly is described as 5 feet 5-inches, roughly 110 pounds, with brown curly hair and tan skin. She was last seen wearing a black crop top, dark blue jeans, and a black backpack.

If you believe you have seen her, please call the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900