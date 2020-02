SAN DIEGO -- Firefighters were still working to clean up a fire that broke out at an auto-wrecking yard in Otay Mesa Wednesday afternoon as piles of scrap metal continued to smolder Thursday.

"Some of these piles were 20 or 30 feet high and 50 feet wide, so it's not something that can be done by hand," a fire official told FOX 5. "We're using an excavator to move the large pieces of metal, and it's just difficult to get to them."