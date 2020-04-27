Number of COVID-19 cases in county passes 3,000

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County health officials on Sunday are reporting 100 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 3,043 cases and 111 deaths.

On Friday, the county announced they are lifting restrictions on ocean activities on Monday. Beaches in Carlsbad, Del Mar and Solana Beach will not be open. Officials in those cities will consider opening at a later date.

Ocean Beach, Mission Beach and Pacific Beach have plans in place to open at sunrise on Monday to allow surfers, swimmers, kayakers and paddleboarders in the ocean, and runners and walkers on the sand. But group gatherings, parking in lots and lying down on the beach are not allowed. Those activities could be lifted in Phase 2.

Imperial Beach will allow access to the sandy beach, but not the ocean, which is still too polluted to allow people in the water. If further testing indicates the water is OK to swim and surf in, city officials will open up the ocean.