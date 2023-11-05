SAN DIEGO — Daylight saving time has come to an end for another year, nudging our clocks back an hour as the winter months approach.

While this gives us an “extra” hour to sleep initially, it also means that daylight hours will be shortened in the coming months.

For those who work late, the sun may start setting before you leave the job site. This could mean evening errands, workouts, and gatherings will have to be done in the dark.

Here’s a breakdown of sunset times in San Diego, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, as we look ahead to the first week after daylight saving time ends:

Explainer:

— Civil Twilight refers to when the sun’s center is 6 degrees below the horizon.

— Nautical Twilight refers to when the sun’s center is 12 degrees below the horizon.

— Astronomical Twilight refers to when the sun’s center is 18 degrees below the horizon.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Sunset 4:55 p.m. Civil Twilight Ends 5:20 p.m. Nautical Twilight Ends 5:49 p.m. Astronomical Twilight Ends 6:18 p.m. Length of the Day 10 hours, 47 minutes

Monday, Nov. 6

Sunset 4:55 p.m. Civil Twilight Ends 5:19 p.m. Nautical Twilight Ends 5:48 p.m. Astronomical Twilight Ends 6:17 p.m. Length of the Day 10 hours, 45 minutes

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Sunset 4:54 p.m. Civil Twilight Ends 5:18 p.m. Nautical Twilight Ends 5:48 p.m. Astronomical Twilight Ends 6:17 p.m. Length of the Day 10 hours, 44 minutes

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Sunset 4:53 p.m. Civil Twilight Ends 5:18 p.m. Nautical Twilight Ends 5:47 p.m. Astronomical Twilight Ends 6:16 p.m. Length of the Day 10 hours, 42 minutes

Thursday, Nov. 9

Sunset 4:52 p.m. Civil Twilight Ends 5:17 p.m. Nautical Twilight Ends 5:46 p.m. Astronomical Twilight Ends 6:15 p.m. Length of the Day 10 hours, 40 minutes

Friday, Nov. 10

Sunset 4:52 p.m. Civil Twilight Ends 5:16 p.m. Nautical Twilight Ends 5:46 p.m. Astronomical Twilight Ends 6:15 p.m. Length of the Day 10 hours, 39 minutes

Saturday, Nov. 11

Sunset 4:51 p.m. Civil Twilight Ends 5:16 p.m. Nautical Twilight Ends 5:45 p.m. Astronomical Twilight Ends 6:14 p.m. Length of the Day 10 hours, 37 minutes

As you’ll notice from this data, the length of the day decreased a total of 10 minutes within a span of one week.

To follow sunset times or look ahead to particular dates, use The Old Farmer’s Almanac tracker tool.

Though they will be coming earlier timewise, San Diego sunsets will still be as dazzling as before — that you can count on.