North County mayors want to start reopening businesses by May 1

SAN DIEGO – A group of North County leaders want small businesses in their region to begin reopening for business by May 1.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond and the mayors of the four cities along the Highway 78 corridor held a virtual news conference on Zoom Tuesday to explain their vision.



“It’s time to get things going,” said Mayor Peter Weiss of Oceanside.



“This is time-sensitive for many businesses, and they need to open sooner than later,” echoed Mayor Matt Hall of Carlsbad.



“We can’t wait forever. We need to do something,” added Mayor Paul Mcnamara of Escondido.



McNamara said the North County municipal leaders are taking seriously the recommendations of county health officials, but they believe that social distancing can be done while reopening small businesses. Several of the politicians pointed out that big stores like Target and Home Depot remain open and are able to safely serve thousands of customers a day.



Hall said Carlsbad is losing out on revenue from more than 5,000 hotel rooms. Weiss said that Oceanside is anxious to reopen its boating industry and golf courses. Mayor Rebecca Jones of San Marcos wants 220 restaurants in the city limits to reopen. Mayor Judy Ritter of Vista wants to see the 22 breweries in her town back in business.



“I was ecstatic,” said small business owner Ashley Stewart, who listened in to the call Tuesday. Stewart owns Seven Skin and Beauty Loft in Vista. County Supervisor Desmond has recommended that salons be added to the list of businesses that should be reopened in North County by Friday.



“People think it’s silly because its hair and skin, but I’d like to argue otherwise,” Stewart said. “It’s also about mental health. You feel well and take care of your biggest organ, your skin.”



Stewart said that she works in close proximity to clients, but she said she sterilizes all tools in between clients.



FOX 5 asked the North County mayors whether they would regret pushing to reopen small businesses if there is a resurgence in the coronavirus.

Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall answered: “I would have absolutely no regrets. If we use these past three months as a learning process, we’ve really been reactive to who we are and what we are doing. From this moment on, we should be proactive in how we go about things. I have plenty of faith in our health system, and as we move forward, we will be better prepared than we were yesterday. So, is this virus going to come back? Chances are it is, but I think we will be prepared. We’ll be in a much better place to handle it and control it.”