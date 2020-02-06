Newt Gingrich, Mike Huckabee endorse Darrell Issa for Congress

SAN DIEGO — Former representative for California’s 48th and 49th Legislative Districts Darrell Issa received two endorsements Thursday from major Republican notables Mike Huckabee and Newt Gingrich in his campaign for California’s 50th District seat.

Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and two-time Republican candidate for President, recorded a radio ad for Issa.

“I know for a fact President Trump trusts Darrell and can rely on him. Darrell will help the president build the wall and secure our borders,” Huckabee said.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who is also a former GOP presidential candidate, endorsed Issa on his twitter account and in a radio ad filmed for the Issa campaign.

“I know he’s a solid conservative. I know he’s the kind of person that President Trump needs in Washington. I know that he’s fought to clean the swamp up long before most people had ever heard the term,” Gingrich said in the ad.

California’s 50th District seat was recently vacated by Rep. Duncan Hunter, who had pleaded guilty to one count of misusing campaign funds. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Issa’s main competition for the district includes a Republican challenge from Carl DeMaio and one from Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar. Also on the ballot for the March 3 primary will be Democrat Marisa Calderon, Republicans Brian Jones and Nathan Wilkins, Independents Helen Horvath, Lucinda Jahn and Henry Ota and Peace and Freedom Party candidate Jose Cortes.