Newsom updates state on Calif. coronavirus response

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom updated residents on California’s COVID-19 response Monday after a busy holiday weekend that prompted new concerns about the deepening public health crisis.

Newsom started the briefing by noting that the state’s watchlist for counties with concerning public health data has expanded to 23, and San Diego is among the new additions. Counties on the watchlist are given access to state resources and “technical assistance,” Newsom said, and can also be subject to rollbacks on recently reopened businesses and other public spaces.

The governor also shared the state’s enforcement efforts for virus restrictions at businesses over the weekend, saying that OSHA had contacted roughly 440,000 employers over workplace health concerns.

