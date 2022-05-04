LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom held a press conference Wednesday where he discussed the state’s response to the United States Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Newsom started the conference saying he believed a rollback of abortion access protection would only be the start and that other protections granted at a federal level by the Supreme Court could be next.

“You think for a second same-sex marriage is safe in the United States of America? Give me a break. You heard an Indiana senator, United States senator, not retired… start talking about Loving vs. Virginia,” Newsome said referring to Sen. Mike Braun who suggested in March that the legality of interracial marriage should have been left up to the states.

Newsom restated a plan he briefly laid out Monday in a joint statement with leaders from California’s legislative branch said they intended to amend the state constitution to protect access to abortion.