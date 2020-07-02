Newsom holds briefing as state faces virus surge, holiday weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news briefing for the latest on California’s coronavirus relief efforts Thursday as the state heads into a holiday weekend during a worsening pandemic.

Responding to concerns that crowded beaches and backyard get-togethers could deepen the state’s health crisis, officials in counties up and down the state have tightened COVID-19 restrictions and closed recently reopened public areas.

Newsom and state health officials ordered 19 counties — accounting for about 70% of the state — to close all bars and indoor spaces at businesses ahead of the weekend, and also closed state beach parking lots. Many parts of Southern California have chosen to close their beaches entirely.

San Diego was not on the governor’s “watch list” of 19 counties compelled to close down ahead of the weekend, but if the region’s health indicators continue trending in the direction they have been, it could trigger more closing requirements before the holiday, local officials warned.

