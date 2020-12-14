Health workers in L.A. become 1st people to get COVID-19 vaccine in California

Health workers in Southern California on Monday became the first people in the state to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Nurse Helen Cordova received the first shot at Kaiser Permenante Los Angeles Medical Center, followed by four other health professionals, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Speaking from the facility, Newsom said, “It’s a day to celebrate. But again, it’s a day to be mindful about the challenge we face.”

Helen is the first to get a #COVID19 vaccine in CA. Today equitable & safe administration of vaccines begins with health care workers and Californians in long-term care settings.



Until widely available, we all must stop the spread. Stay home. Wear a mask. Save lives. pic.twitter.com/esrYAwGX9i — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 14, 2020

The state’s first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine, made by Pfizer, arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport Sunday night.

That’s after the California-led Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which also includes Washington, Oregon and Nevada, confirmed the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine approved by the FDA for emergency use.

The initial shipment to California includes 327,600 doses, Newsom said. The vaccines were set to go to hospitals that can store the vaccine in ultra-low temperature freezers — about 94 degrees below zero.

Newsom said in addition to the Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, one hospital in San Diego and two in Northern California also received doses on Monday.

The state is slated to receive more doses of the vaccine later in December, then again in January.

Under guidelines by the California Department of Public Health, health workers and residents of long-term care facilities would receive priority.