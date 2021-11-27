News Now: New COVID variant, Marine base shooting and more top stories

Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — New COVID variant: We look at why omicron, a new coronavirus “variant of concern,” has prompted travel bans and a dip in the stock market. We also have breaking news from Britain on the story.

MCRD shooting: Officials say they shot a person who approached Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego with a knife Friday. The latest on that investigation.

Plus: Get your San Diego weather forecast, catch up on how San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition might affect you and other top stories.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.