New protest march prompts closure of downtown freeway ramps

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A large protest march, made up mostly of students decrying police violence against black Americans, proceeded through Balboa Park Monday afternoon, one day after a downtown San Diego protest devolved into looting and vandalism after dark.

The group of protesters began marching early Monday afternoon through the park and reached the San Diego Zoo by 2 p.m., chanting “No Justice, no peace. No racist police,” as well as the name of George Floyd, who died Memorial Day in Minneapolis after being taken into police custody.

Protest leaders could be heard urging marchers not to commit vandalism, and only use temporary means like chalk to leave messages, which many of the demonstrators employed to write messages like “Black Lives Matter” on city sidewalks.

The California Highway Patrol closed some freeway on- and off-ramps in downtown San Diego as a precaution. The closures included westbound state Route 94 to F Street, the First Avenue entrance to southbound I-5, and the southbound I-5 exits to 10th Avenue and Front Street, the CHP reported.

The demonstration followed a weekend of large-scale protests in La Mesa and downtown San Diego, both of which started peacefully, but ended with clashes between protesters and police and looting.

