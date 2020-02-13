New housing development coming to Encinitas despite concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Encinitas City Council members voted 3-2 Wednesday to deny an appeal and move forward with a new housing development on Bonita Drive.

Appellant Jessica Carilli, along with several other concerned residents, spoke out against the development, citing concerns about traffic, safety and other environmental impacts.

The project includes nine market-rate single-family homes and one affordable home. The lot is located across the street from Ocean Knoll Elementary.

"When you’ve got pick up and drop off at school you cannot get in and out of here," one neighbor told FOX 5. "You would not be able to get an emergency vehicle, whether it be a fire truck or an ambulance, down that road at certain times of day."

According to city staff, the project meets criteria to be exempt from environmental review because it does not impose major impacts to traffic, air or water quality.

Some residents questioned the hours of when the traffic study was conducted and asked for additional studies to be done.

Councilmembers said they would consider road improvements in the future, but ultimately voted 3-2 to deny the appeal and move forward with the project.