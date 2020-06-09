Navy to ban Confederate flag displays

A Confederate Navy jack flag sits at the base of Confederate Mound, a memorial to more than 4,000 Confederate prisoners of war who died in captivity at Camp Douglas and are buried around the monument, on August 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The monument, which is maintained by the National Park Service, is located inside the private Oak Woods Cemetery on Chicago’s southside. Cities around the country are debating what to do with Confederate monuments following recent protests and calls for their removal. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy is taking its first steps to ban the public display of the Confederate flag on its bases, vessels and aircraft, the top admiral announced.

“Today, I directed my staff to begin crafting an order that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines,” Admiral Michael Gilday wrote on the Navy Chief of Naval Operations’ official Twitter account.

“The order is meant to ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline, and uphold the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment,” he continued.

The directive comes days after the U.S. Marines on Friday issued guidance for the removal of public displays of the flag from its installations. In February, Commandant Gen. David Berger first ordered Confederate-flag related paraphernalia.