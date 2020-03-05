Brief lockdown lifted after security concern at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Naval Base San Diego was briefly locked down Thursday while authorities searched for someone on base, a Navy official told FOX 5.

The search and lockdown were ordered around 11:30 a.m. because of “suspicious activity” in the area, though authorities didn’t further clarify what had prompted the security measure. Entrances and exits were closed and people on base were told to stay indoors during the investigation.

By noon, the lockdowns had been lifted. Authorities did not announce any arrests.

Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, off Silver Strand, was also briefly placed locked down and later cleared.