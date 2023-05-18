LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas mother with seven DUIs on her record said she hoped her latest arrest sticks and admitted the best thing for her is prison.

Marion Reyes, 35, spoke from jail.

“I feel like this time is different because I’m actually being punished,” Reyes said. “I was not thinking. I was not thinking of my own family. I could have left my mother childless; I could have left my children motherless.”

Reyes, a mother of four, first appeared in Henderson Justice Court on Oct. 18 for what records show was her seventh DUI charge since 2007. Five days earlier, on Thursday, Oct. 13, Henderson police arrested Reyes after officers said she stopped her car in the middle of two travel lanes, documents said.

It was not until Monday, Nov. 21, several weeks after her Oct. 13 arrest, that Judge Stephen George, who took over the case, set bail at $5,000. Prosecutors argued Reyes be held on $50,000 bail, citing her previous arrests.

The Nevada DMV revoked her license most recently in June 2022. In August, Clark County School District police had arrested Reyes on a DUI charge hours after Reyes was in court closing out a separate DUI case, records showed.

Reyes was previously arrested on DUI charges in April 2007, September 2010, April 2019, February 2020, and July 2020, totaling seven, documents said. Reyes refuted the number, saying it is six arrests.

“Unfortunately, I made the mistake of turning to alcohol and thinking that, you know, I could have made it home,” Reyes said about repeatedly drinking and driving.

Reyes agreed to a plea deal earlier this year, which dropped two of three-recent DUI charges and forced her into a treatment program. Reyes said conditions of living at the sober house included not seeing her four children and wearing an alcohol-monitoring bracelet.

As part of the terms of her plea deal, if she received a new DUI charge, Reyes would be sent to prison, records said.

The sober facility cited Reyes for two infractions, sending her to see a judge who then put Reyes in jail for two days, Reyes said. At the jail, a corrections officer removed her court-issued alcohol-monitoring bracelet, Reyes said. When the jail released her, the bracelet was not returned to her ankle, Reyes said.

A police spokesperson said the jail was looking into Reyes’ claim.

Reyes missed a court appearance on May 4 and a judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest. Police then issued an alert last Thursday for Reyes’ arrest.

“I never cut it off!” a Facebook account with Reyes’ name and photo replied in the comments on a Facebook post about the arrest from KLAS. “An officer cut it off when I turned myself in. They continued to release me.”

“They did remove it. It never died,” she said from jail. “That’s false. It never died.”

Moving forward, Reyes said she hoped the judge would send her to prison.

“I wanted to go to prison,” she said. “I wanted to get this done and over with.”

Reyes admits she could have killed someone when she drank and drove. She added she turned to alcohol to cope with a custody battle.

The court record from May 4, 2023, which Marion Reyes missed. (KLAS)

“It’s just the bad judgment and the thinking that you’re ‘just going down the street,’” Reyes said.

Reyes said she hopes to complete a not-yet-implemented prison sentence and then move. She said she hopes to stay sober for her family.

“Las Vegas obviously is just not the place for me,” she said. “I am remorseful and … I am sorry … I am thankful every single day that this turned out the way it did, and it didn’t turn out with somebody’s loved one or myself being six feet under.”

Reyes was due to return to court on May 23.