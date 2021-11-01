Wild video shows flaming molotov cocktails thrown at New York City deli

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — Stunning video shows a man tossing two Molotov cocktails at a Brooklyn deli on Saturday.

Joel Mangal, 38, was arrested for the alleged use of improvised incendiary devices at the Nostrand Avenue deli, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. Firefighters arrived within three minutes.

Surveillance video from outside the store shows Mangal allegedly throwing one molotov cocktail into the store. A good Samaritan intervened when a second device was lit. That device fell to the sidewalk, creating a blaze that spread toward a parked car.

Video from inside the store shows a burst of flames. One worker fell as he tried to run out with one of his shoes on fire.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life here. The investigative work from the Explosives and Arson Task Force comprised of our Fire Marshals, the NYPD, and ATF, led to the timely arrest of this suspect who threatened the safety of our communities by using such a cruel and destructive device,” Nigro said. “FDNY will continue to work alongside local, state and federal partners to bring to justice those who use fire as a weapon against New Yorkers.”

Mangal was charged with arson, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief.