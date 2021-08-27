What we know so far about the service members killed in Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO — The identities of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the Kabul airport terror attack began trickling in from elected officials and loved ones across the nation Friday.

Among them are California natives and at least one Camp Pendleton-based Marine. FOX 5 will continue to update this list with details on each person as they become available:

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui is seen in a U.S. Marine Corps portrait provided by the city of Norco.

Nikoui was a Southern California native based at Camp Pendleton. He graduated from Norco High School in 2019 and was a member of the school’s Air Force junior ROTC program. He is survived by his mother, father and siblings, the city said in a Facebook post.

Nikoui’s father, Steve Nikoui, said in an interview with the Daily Beast that his son loved serving his country and had “always wanted to be Marine.”

“He really loved that [Marine Corps] family,” the father said. “He was devoted—he was going to make a career out of this, and he wanted to go. No hesitation for him to be called to duty.”

Lopez, 22, was a Southern California native. He was a Riverside Sheriff’s Explorer Scout for three years at the Palm Desert Station and planned to join his father on the force after returning from his current deployment, the Riverside Sheriff’s Association said.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Hunter, who chose to follow a life of service, selflessness, courage and sacrifice, like his parents,” the statement reads.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Biacno identified Lopez’s parents as Sheriff’s Department Capt. Herman Lopez and Deputy Alicia Lopez. He called their son “their American Hero.”

We have received the devastating news that one of our own community members, Hunter Lopez, 22, was killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul. Please pray for this family, and all the others, during their time of grieving. Semper Fi Hunter. pic.twitter.com/UAclleab8S — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) August 27, 2021

Rep. Henry Cuellar confirmed during a call with media that Espinoza, a 20-year-old from Laredo in South Texas, was among those killed in Kabul.

“Mr. Espinoza embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor,” Cuellar said in a statement. “When he joined the military after high school, he did so with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service. I mourn him and all the fallen heroes in Afghanistan. My heart goes out to the Espinoza family in this extremely difficult time. The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero.”

Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak is seen in a photo provided by his family to WJW.

Soviak, 22, was a native of Berlin Heights in Erie County, Ohio. His family released a statement to FOX 5 partner WJW that read in part:

“Max was a wonderful son who loved his family, his community, and was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy. He was excited about the opportunities the Navy would offer him and planned to make the Navy a career. We are incredibly proud of his service to our country. As we mourn the loss of our son, we also mourn for the loss of the Marines and Soldier who were killed and pray for the speedy recovery of all of those wounded in Afghanistan.”

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer confirmed on Twitter that Schmitz, 20, was killed in the attack and said that “because of his death thousands of people will live.” Luetkemeyer said Schmitz’s family was from the district he represents in Missouri.

The fallen Marine’s former girlfriend, Lexie Correa, spoke to FOX 5 by phone.

“I just completely lost it, like I’m still so in shock that such a great guy got his life taken. He was the best guy you could’ve ever met,” Correa said. “He wanted to go to Afghanistan and make a difference in the world, even if that did mean risk his life.”

McCollum, a 20-year-old Marine from Wyoming whose wife is expecting a baby in three weeks, was among those killed, according to the Associated Press.

“He was a Marine before he knew he was allowed to be a Marine,” his sister Cheyenne told the AP. “He’d carry around his toy rifle and wear his sister’s pink princess snow boots and he’d either be hunting or he was a Marine. Sometimes it would be with nothing on underneath, just a T-shirt.”

Another of the Marine’s sisters, Roice McCollum, told the Casper Star Tribune that her brother was on his first deployment when the Afghanistan evacuations began.

According to military officials, seven service members not yet identified in this article were also killed in the attack. Check back for updates to this developing story.