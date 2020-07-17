Watch Live: Family of Vanessa Guillen speaks after private memorial service

The family of Vanessa Guillen spent Friday morning at Fort Hood for a private memorial service.

Spc. Guillen disappeared from the post on April 22nd. After two months of searching and rallies, her remains were found.

During a press conference in July, Fort Hood officials said a suspect in her disappearance, Specialist Aaron Robinson, killed himself as officers moved in to arrest him on July 1st.

Cecily Anne Aguilar. (Courtesy: Bell County Jail)

22-year-old Cecily Ann Aguilar, was identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as a suspect in connection with Guillen’s disappearance. Aguilar is charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.



According to the complaint (attached below), 20-year-old Robinson told Aguilar he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Fort Hood on April 22. Robinson further admitted to Aguilar he transferred the woman’s body off of Fort Hood to a remote site in Bell County.

Spc. Aaron Robinson

Subsequently, Robinson enlisted the help of Aguilar in disposing of the dead woman’s body. The complaint further alleges that at a later time, Aguilar recognized the deceased – whom she helped Robinson mutilate and dispose of – as Vanessa Guillen. The remains found in Bell County have yet to be formally identified by authorities.

The complaint further states that earlier this week, Robinson shot and killed himself when confronted by police. Upon conviction, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. She remains in custody at this time in the Bell County Jail, and is awaiting her initial appearance in federal court in Waco. The hearing is expected to take place early next week.

Agents and investigators from USACID, FBI, Texas Rangers, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Killeen Police

Department, Belton Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Marshals Service are continuing to investigate this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark Frazier and Greg Gloff are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

You can view the complaint below:Aguilar complaintDownload