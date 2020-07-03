Washington Redskins promise ‘thorough review’ as sponsors call for name change

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins are formally taking a hard look at their team name as many decry the name as racist against Native Americans, multiple sources confirmed.

FedEx — which holds naming rights for the stadium the team plays in — and other corporate sponsors have been under renewed pressure in recent weeks to force the team’s hand on a name-change.

The full statement was shared out by NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Here is the full statement from the team:

In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks. Dan Snyder, Owner of the Washington Redskins, stated, “This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise, but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.” Ron Rivera, Head Coach of the Washington Redskins, remarked, “This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.” We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement the league is “supportive of this important step.”

Before issuing his own call to the team, more than 80 groups and shareholders that invest in the company sent a letter to FedEx CEO Frederick Smith calling on it to “terminate its business and public relationships” with the franchise because of the name.

Similar letters were also sent by investors to the CEOs of Nike, which makes Redskins uniforms and equipment, and Pepsi, its snack and beverage partner.

“We have been in conversations with the NFL and Washington management for a few weeks about this issue. We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today, and we look forward to continued partnership,” a PepsiCo spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment.

In the letter to Smith, the investors, who said they represent more than $620 billion in assets, noted that the word “Redskins” remains a “de-humanizing word characterizing people by skin color and a racial slur with hateful connotations.”

“Virtually every major national American Indian organization has denounced use of Indian and Native related images, names and symbols disparaging or offending American Indian peoples, with over 2,000 academic institutions eliminating ‘Indian’ sports references,” they wrote.

“In light of the Black Lives Matter movement that has focused the world’s attention on centuries of systemic racism, we are witnessing a fresh outpouring of opposition to the team name,” the investors wrote. “Therefore, it is time for FedEx to meet the magnitude of this moment, to make their opposition to the racist team name clear, and to take tangible and meaningful steps to exert pressure on the team to cease using it.”

The letters to Nike and Pepsi echoed that language. In the letter to Nike CEO John Donahoe, for example, the investors acknowledged that Nike “has taken steps to be more transparent about its workforce diversity.” The investors also pointed out that Nike “helped keep alive the public conversation around systemic racism and police brutality” by launching an ad campaign featuring quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice while he was playing in the league.

“However, Nike continues to provide uniforms and equipment” to Washington’s NFL team, the investors said, adding that “this association with and facilitation of the racism inherent in the name and logo runs contrary to the very sentiments expressed by the company.”

As of Thursday night, it appeared that Nike-branded Redskins merchandise was unavailable on Nike’s online store. Merchandise representing every other NFL team was listed, though. Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.