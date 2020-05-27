Vegas reopening casinos, welcoming tourists June 4

Chairs are removed to keep social distancing between players as a coronavirus safety precaution at an electronic gaming machine in the closed Bellagio hotel and casino, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday night that he would allow casinos to reopen June 4, welcoming tourists to return to the glitzy gambling mecca of Las Vegas.

The Democratic governor told reporters that Nevada will welcome visitors from across the country to come to Las Vegas and have a good time. Sisolak shuttered the casinos 10 weeks ago as part of a broad shutdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The casinos typically draw millions of tourists to Las Vegas and power the state’s economy.

The governor said he would also allow in-person religious services of up to 50 people starting Friday.