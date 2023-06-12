Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the booking dates.

The official start of summer is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than to vacation like a superstar?

Booking.com and Mariah Carey have teamed up for the ultimate collaboration that’s a sweet fantasy come to life.

It’s called Mariah’s Beverly Hills Escape, and it’s a special two-night package at the singer’s favorite Beverly Hills vacation rental.

“Dahhlings! I’m thrilled to welcome you to my home away from home in Beverly Hills this summer and hope you’ll enjoy it as much as I have,” the songstress penned in her note on the website.

Carey herself stayed at the location this past spring.

On Instagram, she even showed herself and her two children enjoying the Beverly Hills home’s amenities.

“Sometimes a week or two isn’t enough to get away. That’s why I was thrilled to stay for a few months in a gorgeous Beverly Hills estate, which I found on Booking.com,” said the “Honey” singer. “My family and I enjoyed all the luxuries this beautiful home has to offer and now, one of my Lambs has the opportunity to experience LA in true Mimi fashion by staying in the same home and visiting all my favorite places in the area!”

The getaway also includes an itinerary curated by Carey herself.

Mariah’s Beverly Hills Escape will be available on Booking.com on June 21 at 9 a.m. PST, “for a single stay” from June 24 through June 26.

“The package is priced at $6.21, in honor of the first day of summer.” However, the fun doesn’t end with the two-night stay at the luxurious Beverly Hills pad. It also includes:

Reservations at the songwriter’s favorite restaurants ie: The Terrace, Cara, Nobu Malibu, Dan Tana’s and Craig’s

A private consultation with a fashion stylist to get “Mimi-read along with the singer’s very own beauty and self-care tips.”

A guide to Carey’s favorite L.A. spots, which includes Will Rogers State Beach, Runyon Canyon, The Getty, The Hammer and The Skirball.