(The Hill) — Students in grades five through 12 in the U.S. give their schools a B- at the close of the 2022-2023 academic year, according to a new Gallup and Walton Family Foundation-State of American Youth Survey.

While there is a good amount of positivity towards schools, with 22 percent of students giving an “A” grade and 44 percent giving a “B,” 24 percent of students labeled their school a “C” while 10 percent gave it a “D” or “F.”

The students were particularly upset with how schools prepared them for the future and engaged with their learning. On average, students gave their schools a “C+” for making them excited to learn, for adapting to a style of learning that suits them best and for informing them of different career paths.

“At a crucial moment in defining future pathways, high school students are less excited about learning and feel less prepared for the future than middle school students,” the report reads.

The topics schools did best in, with 48 percent of students giving an “A,” were physical safety and respect, although these results were divided based on race.

While 50 percent of white students and 53 percent of Hispanic students gave an “A” for feeling respected at their schools, only 33 percent of Black students felt the same. Similarly, 46 percent of white students and 41 percent of Hispanic students gave an “A” for feeling physically safe, while only 37 percent of Black students felt the same.

Gallup noted that a student’s academic performance affects the rating of their schools. The better a student is doing, the higher the grade they will give the school.

“Whether because of the challenges schools faced during three years of dire disruption to learning during the pandemic or longer-term issues, there is clearly room for improvement,” the report said.

The survey was conducted between April 24 and May 8. It is based on 2,062 responses from 12- to 18-year-olds who are now enrolled in grades five through 12 at a public, charter or private school. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.