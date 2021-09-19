Pilots eject as military plane crashes into Texas homes

LAKE WORTH, Texas — A U.S. military training jet crashed in a Texas residential area Sunday morning, local authorities said, but the pilots were able to eject from the aircraft and no one on the ground appeared to be hurt.

Police in Lake Worth, Texas — which is located a short distance northwest of Fort Worth — confirmed the crash damaged three homes in the Dallas suburb. Both pilots were able to eject from the plane, and one of the aviators’ parachutes got tangled in power lines.

Both were being treated for injuries at an area hospital, the Lake Worth police chief said, though it wasn’t immediately clear how severely they were hurt.

PLANE CRASH – 2000 Blk Tejas

Military aircraft down in residential area. Emergency services on scene. Media staging area: 3805 Adam Grubb St, Lake Worth, TX 76135 — Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) September 19, 2021

Chief J.T. Manoushagian said the people who live in the damaged homes will be at least temporarily displaced, which the local fire chief said could have been much worse.

The neighborhood is located near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base. Officials said multiple representatives from the military were at the crash scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.