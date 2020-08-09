Tucson to use pandemic money to boost Wi-Fi connectivity

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s second most populous city plans to use $4.5 million of federal pandemic aid to expand free public Wi-Fi into areas of Tucson most impacted by the digital divide.

City Council members who approved the plan last month said it will support the needs of citizens and help them deal with issues that have risen as a direct result of the pandemic.

Officials used census data to identify neighborhoods most impacted by the digital divide by looking at income levels, population and whether there was coverage available from other broadband services.