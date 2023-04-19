SAN DIEGO, Calif. — 7-Eleven is encouraging its Slurpee-loving customers to tap into their creative sides, once again, during another ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day.’

On April 29, you can sip on your favorite flavor for just $1.99 when bringing in your own cup at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Whether it’s a Mason jar, an entire pitcher, a tea kettle or a fish bowl — anything goes as long as these rules are followed:

— The cup needs to be food-safe and clean.

— The cup needs to be able to fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display. 7-Eleven says this will ensure it can also fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser.

— The cup must watertight and leak proof.

“We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink,” said 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages, Ben Boulden. “From cowboy boot to fishbowl…the more creative the cup, the better. We can’t wait to see what our customers come up with this year.”

To add to the fun, the convenience retailers are also debuting a new, limited edition flavor — the Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar. This Slurplee, according to 7-Eleven, is a sweet, zero sugar treat with an exotic blend of kiwi, pear and watermelon flavors.

This new flavor can be enjoyed on top of the classics like Coca-Cola, Cherry and Blue Raspberry.

7-Eleven says this promotion is limited to one cup per customer and taxes are not included in the listed price of $1.99.

Mark your calendars and let your creative sides shine — ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ will be here before you know it.