HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fun joyride or a fatality waiting to happen? A recent survey completed by Anidjar and Levine ruled Hawaii the most dangerous state for cyclists and motorcyclists.

The study gave the latest National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data on fatal collisions between the years of 2017 and 2021 in order to compare the amount of total fatal crashes to total fatal crashes involving two-wheeled vehicles.

“Hawaii is a beautiful place to cycle, with stunning views and weather, bike tourism is on the rise,” said an Anidjar and Levine spokesperson.

According to reports, Hawaii had a total of 483 fatal crashes overall, 21 of them involving cyclists and 130 of them involving a motorcycle. The state had the highest percentage of two-wheeled fatal incidents in comparison to total fatal incidents at 31.26%.

“Motorcycles are also a common mode of transport but this data demonstrates that pedal and motorcyclists need to take to the road with caution, and remain doubly alert and aware of their surroundings, but also that all road users are responsible for each others’ safety,” said the spokesperson.

The island of Oahu ended 2023 with 55 traffic fatalities. The last fatality involving a cyclists occurred on Dec. 4, when a bicyclist was involved in a motor vehicle collision after turning into a vehicle’s path, launching them into the roadway.

Riding into 2024, there have been multiple motor vehicle collisions and incidents, some involving two-wheeled vehicles. The most recent incident happened on Jan. 3, involving an attempted murder in Makiki after a car struck a moped.

However, the latest incidents involving motorcycles, mopeds, and cyclists have not resulted in fatalities.