LIMA, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Disney Channel television star was arrested in Ohio Thursday morning on a domestic violence charge.

According to the Lima Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Baxter Street in Lima after reports of a fight just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Officers reported that 35 year-old Orlando Brown was involved in a domestic dispute with a man who told police he was Brown’s brother.

According to the police report, Brown was staying at his brother’s home for the past two weeks.

Brown’s brother told officers that Brown went after him with a hammer and knife, police say. These two items were recovered during the incident. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

Brown is widely known for his role as Eddie Thomas in the Disney Channel sitcom “That’s So Raven,” alongside series star Raven-Symoné. The series ran from 2003 to 2007 and Brown was featured in all 100 of the show’s episodes. A sequel series called “Raven’s Home” premiered in 2017 and has aired five seasons to date, though Brown has not appeared in it.

Brown is being held on a cash bond, according to Los Angeles Times. The outlet also explains that Brown has had several recent legal issues over the past few years, including arrests on charges of driving while intoxicated, domestic battery and drug possession.

Back in 2018, Brown appeared on “The Dr. Phil Show,” where he discussed his alcohol and drug abuse issues and homelessness. People reports that while Brown initially declined treatment arrangements, he later sought treatment in California.